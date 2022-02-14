Laying out the timeline for Massena’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Massena has laid out the timeline on spending $10 million in state money aimed at revitalizing its downtown.

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative, or DRI, committee met Monday.

Local leaders, along with state representatives, laid out the next few months during a virtual meeting.

The group is now putting out a call for projects and has a goal to have its preliminary list of projects ready to go by April.

The committee wants to wrap up the process in July.

Learn more about the process, pitch projects, or ask questions by going to massenadri.com.

