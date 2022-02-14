Locally-produced movie chosen for Snowtown Film Festival

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Snowtown Film Festival is going virtual again for its 8th annual celebration of winter through film.

One of the movies which will be shown is “Murray Triumphs!”

Director and screenwriter Megan MacDonald and Cassie Weed, director of photography, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the film. Watch their interview above.

“Murray Triumphs!” follows the journey of down-on-his luck office manager Arthur Murray from underdog to top dog... sort of. It was filmed on location in St. Lawrence and Jefferson Counties.

“Murray Triumphs!” is among more than 50 films being presented during the festival. The movie will also feature a panel discussion.

Working with the online film festival platform Eventive, the film festival will run from February 19 to 27. Pass holders will have access to Eventive through AppleTV and Roku, or directly through the internet.

Films will go live on February 19 and a schedule of live panel discussions will be available to pass holders to hear from filmmakers and ask questions about some of their favorite films.

A panel of judges selected films from nearly 500 submitted for consideration.

For more information visit the festival’s website.

