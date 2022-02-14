Advertisement

Man dies in Montague snowmobile crash

Snowmobile accident
Snowmobile accident(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - A Brooklyn man is dead following a snowmobile crash in Lewis County Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies say 23-year-old Kalmon Sofer failed to negotiate a curve with his snowmobile on Rector Road in the town of Montague.

He drove off the trail and struck a tree.

Lewis County Search and Rescue transported Sofer to Lewis County General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies say the investigation is continuing.

Assisting at the scene besides Search and Recue were the Martinsburg Fire Department and state forest rangers.

