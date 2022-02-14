Advertisement

Old Ruby Tuesday set to be razed in April for new Chick-fil-A

Former Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Watertown
Former Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Watertown(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chick-fil-A is ready to take down a former Watertown restaurant to make way for its new eatery.

The city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement says Chipman Design Architecture, the firm handling the project, is aiming to knock down the former Ruby Tuesday building on April 4.

Officials from the firm reached out to the city a couple of weeks ago, asking it to complete the necessary permits for demolition.

No date has been set for construction of the new Chick-fil-A.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

About 50 people marched against racism in Heuvelton Saturday
Dozens march against racism following Heuvelton school incident
Snowmobile accident
Man dies in Montague snowmobile crash
Officials report slowed traffic heading toward Seaway International Bridge on the Canadian side
Tribal Police: Canadian truck protest slowed traffic on way to Seaway International Bridge
Police responded to a home on N. California Avenue after a man barricaded himself in his house
UPDATE: After 13 hours, barricade incident over on Watertown’s N. California Avenue
Scott J. LaClair, 52, of Dexter
Scott J. LaClair, 52, of Dexter

Latest News

Croghan Candy Kitchen
Valentine’s Day busy for Croghan Candy Kitchen
Rudy Ford
Heuvelton parent on racial slur: ‘I never thought I would see this’
Massena has laid out the timeline on spending $10 million in state money aimed at revitalizing...
Laying out the timeline for Massena’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative
One of the vehicles involved in the crash on Route 11 in the town of Watertown
Police identify people involved in Friday’s Route 11 crash