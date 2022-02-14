Old Ruby Tuesday set to be razed in April for new Chick-fil-A

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chick-fil-A is ready to take down a former Watertown restaurant to make way for its new eatery.

The city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement says Chipman Design Architecture, the firm handling the project, is aiming to knock down the former Ruby Tuesday building on April 4.

Officials from the firm reached out to the city a couple of weeks ago, asking it to complete the necessary permits for demolition.

No date has been set for construction of the new Chick-fil-A.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.