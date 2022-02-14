Advertisement

Police identify people involved in Friday’s Route 11 crash

One of the vehicles involved in the crash on Route 11 in the town of Watertown
One of the vehicles involved in the crash on Route 11 in the town of Watertown(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have new information about last Friday’s crash on Route 11 in the town of Watertown.

According to state police, 21-year-old Jaden McDaniel of Columbia, South Carolina tried to enter the roadway from a parking lot and failed to see an oncoming vehicle.

The impact caused one of the vehicles to overturn.

A Fort Drum helicopter airlifted McDaniel to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. There was no word on his condition.

An unnamed passenger in his vehicle was taken by ambulance to Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center.

The driver of the other vehicle was identified as 32-year-old Casey Dickinson of Copenhagen.

Dickinson and his passenger were checked by medical personnel at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

About 50 people marched against racism in Heuvelton Saturday
Dozens march against racism following Heuvelton school incident
Snowmobile accident
Man dies in Montague snowmobile crash
Officials report slowed traffic heading toward Seaway International Bridge on the Canadian side
Tribal Police: Canadian truck protest slowed traffic on way to Seaway International Bridge
Police responded to a home on N. California Avenue after a man barricaded himself in his house
UPDATE: After 13 hours, barricade incident over on Watertown’s N. California Avenue
Scott J. LaClair, 52, of Dexter
Scott J. LaClair, 52, of Dexter

Latest News

Former Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Watertown
Old Ruby Tuesday set to be razed in April for new Chick-fil-A
Site of weekend crash on Public Square
Watertown man ticketed for Public Square crash
Masks on children in school
Time to unmask kids in school, say Republican state lawmakers
Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S....
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it's time to strengthen CPSC recall power