Police identify people involved in Friday’s Route 11 crash

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have new information about last Friday’s crash on Route 11 in the town of Watertown.

According to state police, 21-year-old Jaden McDaniel of Columbia, South Carolina tried to enter the roadway from a parking lot and failed to see an oncoming vehicle.

The impact caused one of the vehicles to overturn.

A Fort Drum helicopter airlifted McDaniel to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. There was no word on his condition.

An unnamed passenger in his vehicle was taken by ambulance to Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center.

The driver of the other vehicle was identified as 32-year-old Casey Dickinson of Copenhagen.

Dickinson and his passenger were checked by medical personnel at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.