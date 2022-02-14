Advertisement

Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his newborn child.(Instagram/van_j12 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sunday was a big night for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson, who is now both a Super Bowl champion and a new dad.

His wife Samaria went into labor in the middle of Super Bowl LVI, while he was doing his best to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on the field.

Jefferson posted a photo to his Instagram story after the big game, showing him cradling his newborn baby boy.

His caption simply stated “X2!!!!!”

That’s a reference to the fact that he and his childhood sweetheart are also parents to their 5-year-old daughter Bella.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

About 50 people marched against racism in Heuvelton Saturday
Dozens march against racism following Heuvelton school incident
Officials report slowed traffic heading toward Seaway International Bridge on the Canadian side
Tribal Police: Canadian truck protest slowed traffic on way to Seaway International Bridge
Police responded to a home on N. California Avenue after a man barricaded himself in his house
UPDATE: After 13 hours, barricade incident over on Watertown’s N. California Avenue
2022 Frontier League Basketball Championships at Jefferson Community College
Girls frontier league basketball championships
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

Latest News

Ogdensburg International Airport
2 airlines vie to replace SkyWest in Ogdensburg
Police and emergency responders are seen at a crime scene in Albuquerque Sunday after a mass...
Police arrest man suspected of stabbing 11 in Albuquerque
Snowmobile accident
Man dies in Montague snowmobile crash
The ad featured a floating and colorful QR code bouncing around the screen.
QR code Super Bowl commercial crashes Coinbase’s app
Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Expert takes issue with officers’ conduct in Floyd killing