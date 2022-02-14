Schumer says vote expected this week on $50B post office reform

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - A vote is expected this week in the U.S. Senate on a $50 billion package to reform the U.S. Postal Service.

That’s according to Sen. Chuck Schumer, who represents New York and is also the Senate’s majority leader.

He says he will push for a vote on the bill this week.

Schumer said the bipartisan reform bill offers a much-needed reset because it will guarantee delivery services continue six days a week and save USPS billions of dollars over time.

The senator said reforms are decades overdue. He said many people rely on USPS for medications, commerce, voting, checks, and essential goods.

Schumer says complaints of slow service and late deliveries have been increasing.

The House of Representatives passed a similar bill last week.

