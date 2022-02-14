Highlights & scores: championships in the pool

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The boys’ Section X/VII swimming championships took place at SUNY Potsdam Sunday.

Six teams participated.

Seniors from all six schools were honored before the meet.

All of the following first-place finishers will advance to state competition:

- Canton-Lisbon-Potsdam’s Luis Rodriguez-Guerrero won the 50- and 100-freestyle events.

- Gouverneur’s Aiden Breckenridge captured the gold in the 100 breaststroke.

- Plattsburgh’s Rafael Kowal topped the 200 free and 100 backstroke, while Ben Insley won the 100 butterfly.

- AuSable’s Alix Perras won the 200 individual medley, while the Patriots’ Patrick Hagadorn won the 500 free.

- In the relays, Plattsburgh won the 200 medley and 200 free, while AuSable won the 400 free.

With a strong medal showing in the top-three positions, congratulations to Canton-Lisbon-Potsdam and head coach Michelle Garrow in clinching their first-ever boys’ X/VII sectional championship with 311 points, followed by AuSable Valley at 289, Plattsburgh with 255, Gouverneur with 74, Malone at 62, and Chazy with 12.

Sunday’s local scores

Men’s college basketball

Jefferson 71, Finger Lakes 67

Women’s college basketball

Jefferson 87, Finger Lakes 37

