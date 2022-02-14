Time to think about 4-H summer camp

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s nice to think about summer on a cold, winter day.

Director Sabrina DeRue visited 7 News This Morning to talk about the summer season at 4-H Camp Wabasso.

Watch the video above for her interview.

Camps are available for ages 6-16. There are low-cost camps available for Army youth.

Scholarships are available. Applications are due April 8.

Also, themed weeks return this summer.

Find out more at 4hcampwabasso.org. You can also call 315-788-8450 or email sld95@cornell.edu.

