Time to think about 4-H summer camp
Published: Feb. 14, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s nice to think about summer on a cold, winter day.
Director Sabrina DeRue visited 7 News This Morning to talk about the summer season at 4-H Camp Wabasso.
Camps are available for ages 6-16. There are low-cost camps available for Army youth.
Scholarships are available. Applications are due April 8.
Also, themed weeks return this summer.
Find out more at 4hcampwabasso.org. You can also call 315-788-8450 or email sld95@cornell.edu.
