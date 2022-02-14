Advertisement

Time to unmask kids in school, say Republican state lawmakers

Masks on children in school
Masks on children in school(WWNY)
By Jeff Nelson
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - GOP lawmakers in Albany say it’s time to unmask kids in schools.

At a news conference Monday, Republicans accused Democrats of failing to follow the science.

They called out the Hochul Administration for keeping the school mask mandate in place as the state lifted those mandates for businesses and other places.

“You see other states - New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts - they’ve all ended the mask mandate for kids. What’s happening right now to our students is nothing short of child abuse at this point,” said Senator Robert Ortt (R. - 62nd District).

Republicans planned on forcing a vote to lift the school mask mandate during Monday’s 3 p.m. session.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

About 50 people marched against racism in Heuvelton Saturday
Dozens march against racism following Heuvelton school incident
Snowmobile accident
Man dies in Montague snowmobile crash
Officials report slowed traffic heading toward Seaway International Bridge on the Canadian side
Tribal Police: Canadian truck protest slowed traffic on way to Seaway International Bridge
Police responded to a home on N. California Avenue after a man barricaded himself in his house
UPDATE: After 13 hours, barricade incident over on Watertown’s N. California Avenue
Scott J. LaClair, 52, of Dexter
Scott J. LaClair, 52, of Dexter

Latest News

Former Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Watertown
Old Ruby Tuesday set to be razed in April for new Chick-fil-A
One of the vehicles involved in the crash on Route 11 in the town of Watertown
Police identify people involved in Friday’s Route 11 crash
Site of weekend crash on Public Square
Watertown man ticketed for Public Square crash
Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S....
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it's time to strengthen CPSC recall power