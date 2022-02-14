Time to unmask kids in school, say Republican state lawmakers

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - GOP lawmakers in Albany say it’s time to unmask kids in schools.

At a news conference Monday, Republicans accused Democrats of failing to follow the science.

They called out the Hochul Administration for keeping the school mask mandate in place as the state lifted those mandates for businesses and other places.

“You see other states - New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts - they’ve all ended the mask mandate for kids. What’s happening right now to our students is nothing short of child abuse at this point,” said Senator Robert Ortt (R. - 62nd District).

Republicans planned on forcing a vote to lift the school mask mandate during Monday’s 3 p.m. session.

