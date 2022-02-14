Valentine’s Day busy for Croghan Candy Kitchen

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On a day like Valentine’s Day, Croghan Candy Kitchen is extra busy. The family-run business prepares a week in advance and brings out its freshest and most delicious candy.

Owner Jeff Roose says the business’s most requested item on Valentine’s Day is chocolate-covered strawberries, which must be pre-ordered.

“We did about three and a half flats of them; normally we do anywhere from one and half to two. That was a big

pick up this year, and, of course, dipped chocolates and truffles and all the little art lollipops,” he said.

Roose’s daughter, Elaine, says it’s hard to keep the spare chocolate-dipped strawberries away from customers, but only lucky walk-ins can get their hands on them.

“Boy, that’s tough, but sadly, I have to admit we do have a couple of singles in the back,” she said.

Roose says they’ve been in the business for about 27 years and are hoping for 27 more to come.

People come in and sort their own box of chocolates to their liking.

The team at Croghan Candy Kitchen likes to have fun on Valentine’s Day by keeping track of how many men and women wait until the last minute to do their candy shopping.

As of last count, it was a tie.

