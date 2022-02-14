Advertisement

Watertown man ticketed for Public Square crash

Site of weekend crash on Public Square
Site of weekend crash on Public Square(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 29-year-old Watertown man was issued traffic tickets after a weekend crash on Public Square.

State police said Justin Kurzenberger speeding eastbound on Public Square when he lost control of his car, and hit sidewalk barriers and a street sign.

The car came to rest in the fountain.

The city’s Department of Public Works said the fountain was not damaged.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Kurzenberger’s vehicle was towed from the scene.

