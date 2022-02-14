Advertisement

Wild weather week ahead

By Kris Hudson
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be another cold night with lows close if not below zero for many.

Monday will be a cold day with highs staying in the teens, but will be the coldest day of the week.

Tuesday will start the warming trend when highs get to 20 with a little lake effect snow.

Wednesday will be mild day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We will remain dry during the day Wednesday as winds will start to become gutsy.

Winds will remain gusty into Thursday when we have a 100% of rain and highs around 50. Because of the rain, warm temperatures, and snow melt we could see some flooding along rivers and creeks because of ice jams.

A cold front will push through late Thursday which will bring in colder air and the chance of snow to end the week.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a home on N. California Avenue after a man barricaded himself in his house
UPDATE: After 13 hours, barricade incident over on Watertown’s N. California Avenue
Officials report slowed traffic heading toward Seaway International Bridge on the Canadian side
Tribal Police: Canadian truck protest slowed traffic on way to Seaway International Bridge
One of the vehicles involved in the crash on Route 11 in the town of Watertown
1 airlifted after crash in town of Watertown
About 50 people marched against racism in Heuvelton Saturday
Dozens march against racism following Heuvelton school incident
Scott Cooley
Convicted rapist from Lowville arrested again, accused of raping child

Latest News

wx
7 News Tonight Weather
wx
Cold on Sunday
wx
7 News Tonight Weather
7
Cooler weather in the forecast