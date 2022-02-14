Wild weather week ahead

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be another cold night with lows close if not below zero for many.

Monday will be a cold day with highs staying in the teens, but will be the coldest day of the week.

Tuesday will start the warming trend when highs get to 20 with a little lake effect snow.

Wednesday will be mild day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We will remain dry during the day Wednesday as winds will start to become gutsy.

Winds will remain gusty into Thursday when we have a 100% of rain and highs around 50. Because of the rain, warm temperatures, and snow melt we could see some flooding along rivers and creeks because of ice jams.

A cold front will push through late Thursday which will bring in colder air and the chance of snow to end the week.

