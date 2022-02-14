Advertisement

Wilfred Theodore Anthony Varno, 93, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wilfred Theodore Anthony Varno, 93, of Watertown, passed away February 13, 2022.

Born December 2, 1928, son of Wilfred and Mildred (Surace) Varno. He attended Our Lady of the Sacred Heart School, later receiving his GED from Watertown High School. At the age of seventeen, he enlisted in the US Army. He is a veteran of WWII serving in Germany and Japan. Mr. Varno also, served in the US Army Reserves with the 440 Medical Corp, retiring as a Staff Sargent, receiving service metals from WWII.

On August 25, 1957, he married Sarah C. Coppola at St. Anthony’s Church. Mrs. Varno died December 17, 2015.

After thirty- eight years of service, he retired from the NY Air Brake Co. Mr. Varno was also employed with the Samaritan Medical Center as the Head Chef, Arlington Bakery and the US Post Office.

Surviving are two children, Anne Catherine Varno, her companion, Jeffrey S. Hare, Watertown and Wilfred Anthony (Aurora) Varno, Dakota IL, four grandchildren, a great granddaughter, Winter, on the way, a brother, Samuel (Joyce) Surace, several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Wilfred Oscar Varno, mother, Mildred Denny Surace, stepfather, Pasquale Surace, wife Sarah Catherine Coppola Varno, brother, Leonard Joseph Varno, sisters, Mildred (Mitze) Soluri, Virginia (Houghmaster) Powell and Anne Adams.

Mr. Varno played for the Red and Black Football Team from 1954-1957, winning the championship game in 1955. He enjoyed attending the Watertown High School and Immaculate Heart Academy Basketball and football games. With his wife, Sarah, they enjoyed traveling, sports and puzzles. He tended his flower gardens in the summer. He loved to cook, bake and collect marbles. His hobbies were working with driftwood and making wooden toys.

An hour of calling will be held Saturday, February, 19, 2022 at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. beginning at 10 am, followed by an 11 am funeral service. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery with military honors.

Contributions may be made to the Red and Black Football Team or to the family for outdoor plants to be planted in his remembrance.

Online may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

