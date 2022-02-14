Wind chill advisory for Lewis County

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s cold out there, and it will stay that way all day.

It’s cold enough for a wind chill advisory until 10 a.m. for Lewis County and parts of the Adirondacks.

But at least we’ll have plenty of sunshine.

Many places throughout the north country won’t make it out of the single digits. Others may hit the 10- to 13-degree range briefly before temperatures plummet again.

Overnight lows will be in the single digits.

It will be a bit warmer Tuesday and much warmer by midweek.

We could see snow Tuesday morning. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-20s.

It will be partly sunny and breezy on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Thursday will be rainy with highs in the upper 40s.

We return to average temperatures to end the week and for the weekend.

It will be partly sunny and 24 on Friday.

It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a small chance of snow. Highs will be around 30 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.