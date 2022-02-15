Alice (Buckley) Matott, of South Colton

Alice (Buckley) Matott passed away peacefully on February 9, 2022 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Alice (Buckley) Matott passed away peacefully on February 9, 2022 at her home.

Alice was born on May 17, 1945 in South Colton, New York to Morris and Esther (Saunier) Buckley.

Alice will join her pre-deceased husband, Wendell “Lee” Matott who passed in 2018. Alice and Lee were married for 55 years.

Surviving are all eight children; Leanne (Clint) Nichols of Pikeville, NC, Wendell “Nick” (Marianne) Matott of Harrisville, NY, Eric (Stephanie) Matott of Potsdam, NY, Kyle (Norma) Matott of Potsdam, NY, Marcy (Robert) Thompson of Clinton, NY, Christopher Matott of Potsdam, NY, Amanda Burns of Renfrew, PA, and Benjamin (Brittany) Matott of Rensselaer Falls, NY along with 18 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

For many years Alice was a “stay at home” mother of her eight children. She later worked at the Potsdam nursing home as a nurse’s aid and then went back to school where she became an LPN. Alice loved taking care of her patients and developed many meaningful relationships. Alice retired with Lee where they spent the winters in their Florida home and summer’s in the North Country. She loved bluegrass/old country music, camping, going to the casino, her computer, and keeping everyone on their toes with her straight forward style. Mostly Alice loved spending time with children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Without a doubt she kept us all laughing. We find our peace in knowing that she lived life strong and well with no complaints. Her memories are many and will be cherished forever. Fly high and we will join you when it’s time until then keep us on our toes.

There are no calling hours per her wishes. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at garnerfh.com for the Matott family.

Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.