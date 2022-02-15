Advertisement

Arts All-Star: Peter Biggers

Arts All-Star: Peter Biggers
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Peter Biggers’ parents at first tried to discourage him from playing drums because of the noise.

The percussionist from General Brown is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

He says he likes playing percussion because “it’s just so much more free and you have more variety than any other section.”

Watch the video to hear him perform and to learn more about him.

