Career-Tech All-Star: Nick Rogers

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Inspired by a movie he watched with his parents, Nick Rogers has wanted to be a cop since he was 5 years old.

The General Brown student is in the criminal justice program at the BOCES Bohlen Technical Center. He’s this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

He says the main reward for police officers is protecting people, so it’s important to get “the criminals or bad people off the streets and away from the people that they can hurt.”

Watch the video to see him at work and to learn more about him.

