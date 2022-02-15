Chris Gamble Memorial Ice Fishing Derby this weekend

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It’s time for the Harrisville Fire Department’s Chris Gamble Memorial Ice Fishing Derby.

Assistant Fire Chief Don Thomas said the derby had 800 entrants last year. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The derby is at Lake Bonaparte from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 19.

You can register at the Harrisville Fire Department from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday and again on Saturday starting at 4 a.m.

Or you can stop by and register at the weigh station on North Shore Road.

It costs $35 for adults to enter and $5 for kids.

Call 315-543-2833 for more information.

