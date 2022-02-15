Advertisement

DPAO announces sale date for ZZ Top concert tickets

Dusty Hill, left, and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
Dusty Hill, left, and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music festival in Somerset, England, June 24, 2016. Hill died in 2021.(Jonathan Short | Jonathan Short / Invision / AP File)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Disabled Persons Action Organization has announced a new venue and an on-sale ticket date for its ZZ Top concert.

The concert is planned for Saturday, July 23 inside the the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena.

The new on-sale ticket date is Wednesday, March 30 at 10 a.m.

Tickets purchased for last year’s ZZ Top Concert are valid for the new venue and the show date.

For more information please visit DPAO.org.

Proceeds from the DPAO Summer Concert Series benefit the programs and services that our agency provides to over 500 families with developmental disabilities in Jefferson and Lewis Counties.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

