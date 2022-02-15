Geraldine Grace Chapman, 95, of Watson

Geraldine Grace Chapman, 95, died on Sunday evening, February 13, 2022 at Upstate Medical University of Syracuse. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATSON, New York (WWNY) - Geraldine Grace Chapman, 95, died on Sunday evening, February 13, 2022 at Upstate Medical University of Syracuse.

Mrs. Chapman was born on November 25, 1926 in Watson the daughter of the late Aaron C. and Nettie (Plopper) Williams. Geraldine attended rural school on Tughill. She married Howard E. Chapman on June 7, 1944 in the town Watson with Rev. Anderson, officiating. She worked for the Lowville Ben Franklin Five and Dime, the Hitching Post, and Oakey’s Restaurant. Geraldine became a loving foster parent for many years. She and Howard made their home on the Pine Grove Road. Howard died on September 13, 1997.

Surviving are her four children, Rose M. Empey; Frank J. (Barbara) Chapman; Roger H. (Sue) Chapman; and Edward J. (Margaret) Chapman; her six grandchildren, Bonnie (John); Robert (Linda); Joe (Theresa); Jackie (Albert); Justin (April); Christopher (Jessica); several great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her grandson, Nelson L. Hall, a granddaughter, Tina Chapman, a sister, Noreen Merry, five brothers, Claude, Clarence, Richard, Ernest, and Leon Williams.

Geraldine was a member of the Valley Home Makers and a life member of Lewis County Memorial Post #6912 V.F.W. Auxiliary. She always had a big garden, enjoyed canning, and her flower beds and gardens. She liked going to square dances.

Calling hours for family and friends will be on Thursday, February 17th from 5:00 to 7:00pm at the Sundquist Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Wayne Arnold, officiating. Spring burial will be in Beaches Bridge Cemetery. On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.