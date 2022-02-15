Highlights & scores: round ball action on the hardwood
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It was the battle of the Panthers in boys’ basketball Monday night as Parishville-Hopkinton entertained Brushton-Moira.
It was Conner Hendershot to Lawson Snell, who drains the opening 3-pointer.
Matt Fisher again to Snell, who knocks down another 3. It’s 6-0 Parishville-Hopkinton.
Fisher from the corner. Jon Snell cleans up the rebound. Now it’s 8-0 P-H.
Brushton’s Justin Martin with the scoop. Jake Gagnon with the put-back.
Snell with the entry pass to Hendershot for the bucket.
Same setup, but this time Jordon Snell finishes on the backdoor.
Kasey Martin drains the 3-pointer and it’s 28-17 Parishville.
Fisher to Hendershot for 2 more.
This game went down to the wire, as Parishville-Hopkinton held on for a 35-33 win over Brushton-Moira.
Monday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Parishville-Hopkinton 35, Brushton-Moira 33
Chateaugay 56, St. Lawrence Central 40
Tupper Lake 82, St. Regis Falls 26
Hermon-DeKalb 71, Hammond 34
South Jefferson 60, Heuvelton 58
Canton 63, Indian River 45
Lowville 73, Bishop Grimes 48
Girls’ high school basketball
Norwood-Norfolk 49, St. Regis Falls 47
Brushton-Moira 68, Parishville-Hopkinton 21
Madrid-Waddington 35, Colton-Pierrepont 23
Canton 55, OFA 38
Malone 65, Salmon River 13
Edwards-Knox 47, Harrisville 41
Hammond 60, Hermon-DeKalb 49
Women’s college basketball
William Smith 73, Clarkson 63
Boys’ high school hockey
Canton 7, Potsdam 3
OFA 7, Malone 1
Women’s college hockey
St. Lawrence 3, Harvard 3
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.