Highlights & scores: round ball action on the hardwood

It was the battle of the Panthers as Parishville-Hopkinton and Brushton-Moira faced off in a contest that came down to the wire..
By Mel Busler
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It was the battle of the Panthers in boys’ basketball Monday night as Parishville-Hopkinton entertained Brushton-Moira.

It was Conner Hendershot to Lawson Snell, who drains the opening 3-pointer.

Matt Fisher again to Snell, who knocks down another 3. It’s 6-0 Parishville-Hopkinton.

Fisher from the corner. Jon Snell cleans up the rebound. Now it’s 8-0 P-H.

Brushton’s Justin Martin with the scoop. Jake Gagnon with the put-back.

Snell with the entry pass to Hendershot for the bucket.

Same setup, but this time Jordon Snell finishes on the backdoor.

Kasey Martin drains the 3-pointer and it’s 28-17 Parishville.

Fisher to Hendershot for 2 more.

This game went down to the wire, as Parishville-Hopkinton held on for a 35-33 win over Brushton-Moira.

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Parishville-Hopkinton 35, Brushton-Moira 33

Chateaugay 56, St. Lawrence Central 40

Tupper Lake 82, St. Regis Falls 26

Hermon-DeKalb 71, Hammond 34

South Jefferson 60, Heuvelton 58

Canton 63, Indian River 45

Lowville 73, Bishop Grimes 48

Girls’ high school basketball

Norwood-Norfolk 49, St. Regis Falls 47

Brushton-Moira 68, Parishville-Hopkinton 21

Madrid-Waddington 35, Colton-Pierrepont 23

Canton 55, OFA 38

Malone 65, Salmon River 13

Edwards-Knox 47, Harrisville 41

Hammond 60, Hermon-DeKalb 49

Women’s college basketball

William Smith 73, Clarkson 63

Boys’ high school hockey

Canton 7, Potsdam 3

OFA 7, Malone 1

Women’s college hockey

St. Lawrence 3, Harvard 3

