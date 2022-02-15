Jefferson, Lewis counties see downward trend in new COVID cases

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a promising start at the beginning of the week with a downward trend in COVID infections in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

Jefferson County saw 50 new cases over three days and hospitalization numbers were looking good as well.

“Here at Samaritan, hospitalizations are starting to show a trend of going down,” said Kathleen Montgomery, Samaritan marketing specialist.

Lewis County saw 26 new cases over the three-day period.

County Public Health Deputy Director Anna Platz says this could be a result of a number of things like social distancing and vaccinations. It could also be quick home test reporting.

She says people are no longer limited to submitting COVID tests via their local health department and now have the option to submit results directly to the state.

“It’s possible that there are COVID-19 cases out there, positive cases, that we are unaware of, because if you have a positive home test, you can get your isolation orders on your own via those electronic forms,” said Platz.

Montgomery says although trends are heading downward, people should continue to look out for COVID.

“If you’re not feeling well, it is recommended to be checked out, whether you go to your primary care physician or another resource. There’s also many testing sites available for the coronavirus,” she said.

Jefferson County Administrator Robert Hagemann says he finds this trend heading in the right direction, but the county will continue to monitor the numbers closely.

There could be a spike in infections post-Super Bowl and spring break is right around the corner.

As for COVID numbers reported Tuesday, St. Lawrence County had 82 new cases, Jefferson County reported 98 new cases, and Lewis County saw 14 cases.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.