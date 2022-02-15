Advertisement

A little warmer today, much warmer tomorrow

Beth Hall has your wakeup weather forecast.
By Beth Hall
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures should hit the 20s today.

The day starts out cold and we could see some morning snow. It will be partly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-20s.

There’s a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. for Oswego County.

Overnight lows will be around 10.

It gets warmer tomorrow.

It will be windy throughout the region Wednesday. There’s a wind advisory for Franklin County and points east from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.

It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-40s.

Thursday will be in the mid-50s and rainy.

Temperatures drop into the teens Thursday night, so it could become icy and we could see some flooding and high water flows. Ice jams are possible.

We’ll have mixed precipitation on Friday. It will be partly sunny with highs around 20.

It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow on Saturday. Highs will be around 30.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

It will be back in the 40s by Presidents’ Day on Monday.

