Mark S. Sovie, 64, of Fowler

FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - Mark S. Sovie, age 64, passed away from a tragic car accident on February 12, 2022.

Mark resided in Fowler with his wife, Ramona and his four-legged best friend Sophie. Mark married Ramona in June 2020 after 23 years together. He was well known for his longtime logging and tree service of which he retired from 8 years ago. He was an avid boater and fisherman. Mark loved taking long car rides sight-seeing, riding his motorcycle, going to the casino and had a love for his German Shepard’s.

Mark is survived by his wife, Ramona; her daughter Melissa and her family; his three sons, Eric, Jamie and Josh and their families; two brothers, Scott and Chuck, along with a close aunt, Shirley Lyndsey.

Mark was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Pauline and a brother, Chris Sovie.

In keeping with Marks wishes, there will be no funeral services. A burial in Woodland Cemetery will be in the spring. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

