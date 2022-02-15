Massena seeks public’s input on cryptocurrency mining

TOWN OF MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Concerns about electric rates and noise could put another hold on cryptocurrency mining in Massena. The town board wants to hear from the public.

“When there are questions and the public has concerns, we need to investigate more. We need to make sure we’re always on top of things,” said Susan Bellor, Massena town supervisor.

That process will continue at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at a public hearing on extending the town’s cryptocurrency moratorium. A big concern is any impact on electric rates.

“These places take a lot of power and we can’t afford to have our people that live in this town suffer because we’re using power elsewhere,” said Patrick Facteau, Massena town board member.

There are a couple of cryptocurrency mines in the town, with more proposed.

Massena Electric says it has structured rates for miners so that ratepayers are protected. But, it in turn, has its own moratorium on new operations.

The town wants to come up with regulations to protect the public from harm before lifting moratoriums.

“We want to make sure we have all the information ahead of time, and we want the regulations taken care of to protect the people of Massena,” said Susan Bellor, Massena town supervisor.

Cryptocurrency miners are expected to show for Wednesday’s hearing. They’ve been pushing for flexibility in any regulations.

Town officials don’t want to see shipping containers simply strung out along local roads or set down in bunches in empty lots.

The containers contain computers. There are about 1,500 in each of them.

Bellor said constituents told her they are also concerned about noise.

The town board could act on renewing the moratorium once the hearing is completed.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.