MET OPERA HD in Watertown and Potsdam

Ariadne auf Naxos

Met opera in HD in Potsdam and at the Salmon Run Mall/Regal Cinema

Live: Saturday, March 12, at 12:55 pm at Salmon Run Mall and Roxy Theater Potsdam

ENCORES:

POTSDAM – March 20 at 6:30 PM

WATERTOWN – March 16 at 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm

Exhilarating soprano Lise Davidsen makes her Live in HD debut in one of her signature roles, the mythological Greek heroine of Strauss’s enchanting masterpiece. The outstanding cast also features mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as the Composer of the opera-within-an-opera around which the plot revolves, with soprano Brenda Rae as the spirited Zerbinetta and tenor Brandon Jovanovich as Ariadne’s lover, the god Bacchus. Marek Janowski conducts.

Music: Strauss

Language: German, with English subtitles

