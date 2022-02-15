Advertisement

MET OPERA HD in Watertown and Potsdam

Live on March 12, Encores in both Watertown and Potsdam
Metropolitan Opera Live in HD
Metropolitan Opera Live in HD(fathom events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Ariadne auf Naxos

Met opera in HD in Potsdam and at the Salmon Run Mall/Regal Cinema

Live: Saturday, March 12, at 12:55 pm at Salmon Run Mall and Roxy Theater Potsdam

ENCORES:

POTSDAM – March 20 at 6:30 PM

WATERTOWN – March 16 at 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm

Potsdam info and tickets click here

Watertown info and tickets click here

Exhilarating soprano Lise Davidsen makes her Live in HD debut in one of her signature roles, the mythological Greek heroine of Strauss’s enchanting masterpiece. The outstanding cast also features mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as the Composer of the opera-within-an-opera around which the plot revolves, with soprano Brenda Rae as the spirited Zerbinetta and tenor Brandon Jovanovich as Ariadne’s lover, the god Bacchus. Marek Janowski conducts.

Music: Strauss

Language: German, with English subtitles

