Ogdensburg city council accepts county’s sale tax deal

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg city councillors Monday night unanimously accepted an offer from St. Lawrence County over splitting sales tax.

The deal allows the city to receive an additional half of 1 percent of extra sales tax collected within the city’s jurisdiction.

The resolution was amended to remove language that Councillor Dan Skamperle felt could hurt the city’s effort to get home rule legislation passed by the state in the future.

Home rule would allow the city to collect the full 1 percent of extra sales tax rather than splitting it with the county.

This was something Skamperle and city manager Stephen Jellie agreed on, a rarity the two acknowledged.

Other councillors, Mike Powers, Nichole Kennedy, and John Rishe, felt the amendment was unnecessary.

However, all agreed the city needs as much sales tax revenue as it can get.

“I don’t think anything in our resolution should even give the appearance that we’re not going after our full 1 percent to restore this city’s economy in the manner which we need to do,” Jellie said.

“Going forward we’ll be working with the county to get the whole penny,” Powers said. “That’s the objective. I don’t see where there needs to be anything pulled from this resolution going forward.”

Jellie called for a renewed effort from state lawmakers to get home rule passed in Albany.

After briefly going into executive session, council members also voted unanimously to accept the appointment of Mark Kearns as the the city’s police chief.

Kearns has been serving as interim chief after previous Chief Robert Wescott retired last summer.

