Ogdensburg lawmakers unite over sales tax

Sales tax(MGN)
By Keith Benman
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - It doesn’t happen often, but there’s a united front at Ogdensburg City Hall.

It’s happening on this issue: securing a full share of the last 1 percent of sales tax.

City Manager Stephen Jellie said Monday night’s strong support by Councillor Mike Powers could be a game-changer.

Monday night the city council voted to accept St. Lawrence County’s offer of one-half of the last 1 percent.

But, councillors also made the point they intend to mount a renewed push for home rule legislation to secure the full 1 percent for the city.

Why does this matter? Capturing the full 1 percent would give Ogdensburg another half million dollars in revenue.

