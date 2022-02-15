Some state lawmakers continue to protest farm OT recommendation

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Some state lawmakers are continuing to speak out against the recommendation to lower the farm overtime threshold.

Republican Assembly members were joined by farmers in Albany Tuesday to talk about opposing the change.

The New York Farm Labor Board voted in favor of the state decreasing the farm overtime threshold from 60 to 40 hours.

It would happen in a phased-in schedule starting in 2024, decreasing 4 hours every two years until 2032.

“Instead of having the agriculture, having the farmers back by simple signature on a piece of paper, a twist of a pen, she is going to put New York agriculture at a competitive disadvantage to the rest of our country and our sister states right next door,” said Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay.

At this time, this is only a recommendation and would need to be approved by the state labor commissioner and Governor Kathy Hochul before it becomes official.

