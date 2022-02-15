Stella M. Burns, 87, of Waddington

Stella M. Burns, age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Stella M. Burns, age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington, at 28 Clinton Street.

Friends and family may be received on Wednesday February 16, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm February 16, 2022 at Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington with Rev. Msgr. Robert Aucoin presiding. A Celebration of Life for Stella will be held immediately following the funeral service at the Waddington American Legion Post No. 420. A graveside service will take place in White Church, Cemetery in Lisbon, NY at the convenience of the family in the spring.

Stella was born to Albert and Bernadette (Menard) Hamelin on September 14, 1934 in Massena, NY. She married Raymond Burns on July 31, 1971 in Hogansburg, NY. Mr. Burns predeceased her on May 27, 1995. Stella was a homemaker, taking care of the family and their needs.

Stella always helped out on the family farm and in the family owned business, general grocery store and local diner. She was a full time employee for many years at the Tru-Stich Slipper Factory in Bombay, NY.

She continued to work at the Slipper Factory until she married Raymond Burns in 1971.

Stella is survived by her children William (Kimber) Burns and Michelle (Scott) Hough both of Waddington, NY. She is also survived by her stepchildren; Myron (Diane) Burns of Massena, NY, Ruth (Frank) Smith of Norwood, NY, Ronald (Sandy) Burns of Canton, NY, Larry (Carol) Burns of Waddington, NY and Susan (Shaun) Prentice of Waddington, NY along with 16 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and her loving cat “Snickers2″.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a great-grandson Will Hunt Burns in infancy and all ten of her siblings; Germaine Derochie, Medrick, Lionel, Lucian, Roger, Paul, Pauline, Pearl, Flurette and Rolland Hamelin

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank The Waddington Volunteer Rescue Squad, CHMC, and CPH ICU staff for Stella’s recent care.

And also acknowledged the St. Lawrence County Office of The Aging, Meals on Wheels, Caregivers Home Care, with a special thanks to Candy Maygor.

In lieu of flowers the family would ask for any memorial contributions to be made out in her name to the Waddington Volunteer Rescue Squad; P.O. Box 331, Waddington, New York 13694 or Potsdam Animal Shelter; 17 Madrid Ave, Potsdam, New York 13676.

Online condolences, memories and pictures may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.