Super Bowl bets set record this year
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Los Angeles Rams weren’t the only winners on Super Bowl Sunday.
Nevada’s sports books also scored a touchdown – financially speaking.
The state’s gaming control board says close to $180 million was wagered on the big game, smashing a record for Super Bowl bets by about $21 million.
The previous record was in 2018 when nearly $159 million was wagered.
Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.