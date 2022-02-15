Advertisement

Thomas S. Strejlau, 57, of Chaumont

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Thomas S. Strejlau, 57, Chaumont, retired City of Watertown police department patrolman and detective, passed away Tuesday, February 14th, 2022 at his home with family and friends at his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Among his survivors is his wife Joanna.

Calling hours are Friday February 18th from 4 pm - 7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, 632 State St., Watertown.  The funeral will be 11 am Saturday, February 19th at Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St., Watertown.

A complete obituary will follow.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Thomas A. Trygar, 78, of Watertown
Vickie M. Morse, 71, of Canton, died, February 14, 2022 at her home.
Vickie M. Morse, 71, of Canton
Sales tax
Ogdensburg lawmakers unite over sales tax
Alice (Buckley) Matott passed away peacefully on February 9, 2022 at her home.
Alice (Buckley) Matott, of South Colton

Obituaries

Some state lawmakers are continuing to speak out against the recommendation to lower the farm...
Some state lawmakers continue to protest farm OT recommendation
Stella M. Burns, age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at...
Stella M. Burns, 87, of Waddington
Dusty Hill, left, and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
DPAO announces sale date for ZZ Top concert tickets
Interstate 81 live at noon
The view of a snow-covered Interstate 81 from the overpass overlooking Exit 39 for Mannsville.
I-81 now clear after jackknifed trailer shut down northbound lanes
Chris Gamble Memorial Ice Fishing Derby
Chris Gamble Memorial Ice Fishing Derby this weekend