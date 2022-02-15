Advertisement

Thomas A. Trygar, 78, of Watertown

Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thomas A. Trygar, 78, passed away on February 14th, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where he was a resident since January of 2021.

The funeral will be Thursday, 2 pm, February 17th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with Rev. Toby Schilling officiating. A calling hour will begin at 1 pm before the funeral. Burial will be in the spring in Brookside Cemetery.

Tom is survived by a brother Bruce Allen, Watertown.

He was born in Watertown, March 31, 1943, a son to Walter and Helen Ruslow Allen, and attended Watertown High Schools. Tom was employed at Percer’s Coal Yard and was a delivery driver for Watertown Fruit Company and Watertown Frozen Foods.

He was predeceased by his parents, two wives Ann and Bertha, a brother Fred and a sister Mary.

