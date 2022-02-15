Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Health: exercise in your 70s, maternal heart health & estrogen levels predict CIVID risk

A look at some of the day's top health stories.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Just 20 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise a day when you’re 70 to 75 years old can help prevent major heart disease when you’re over 80.

That’s the finding of a study of more than 3,000 older Italians just published in the journal “Heart.”

The research found the greatest exercise benefits at the age of 70.

Maternal heart health

About 60 percent of U.S. women who gave birth in 2019 had poor heart health prior to getting pregnant, with excess weight, hypertension, and diabetes presenting the greatest concerns.

Researchers at Northeastern University say poor maternal heart health can lead to problems for their children including heart issues and early birth.

Heart issues also cause more than one in four pregnancy-related deaths, according to the American Heart Association.

Good maternal heart health was lower in the South and Midwest compared to the West and Northeast.

Estrogen levels predict COVID risk

An older woman’s estrogen levels could predict her risk of dying from COVID-19.

Swedish researchers say higher levels of the hormone may help protect women from severe infection.

They suggest supplemental hormone treatment could be used to lessen the severity of infections in women who have already gone through menopause.

