Vickie M. Morse, 71, of Canton, died, February 14, 2022 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Vickie M. Morse, 71, of Canton, died, February 14, 2022 at her home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. Services for Vickie will be private.

Vickie is survived by her daughter, Kelly and her husband James Mandigo of Vermont, her son, Perry Masters of Ogdensburg, a brother William and his wife Candie Morse of Gouverneur, grandchildren, Christopher Laddison, Kyle Perry, Patrick Rockhill, Braiden Rockhill, Tyran Mandigo, adopted grandchildren, Noah Marckres and Gabrielle Marckres, several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sisters, Elizabeth Morse, Sandra Hynes and her common law husband, Richard Sanford.

Vickie was born September 23, 1950, in Gouverneur to the late, Gerald and Mary Mattison Morse. Vickie worked as clerk at the General Store in DePeyster, and Ames. She helped manage her husband’s business, Sanford Inc. in Colton, for many years. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, watching mystery shows, online games, Facebook and watching Tic Toc. The joy of her life was her grandson, Tyran.

Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society. Vickie’s family would like to thank Dr. Anghel and Dr. Lee for the wonderful care of their mom.

Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.