Watertown lawmakers take a look at single-stream recycling

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s city council took a step towards a switch to single-stream recycling during a work session Monday night.

Three members -- Pat Hickey, Sarah Compo Pierce, and Mayor Jeff Smith -- say they’re in favor of the Department of Public Works partnering with Fort Drum to use a facility on post to compact recyclables.

The city would then truck the recycling to Syracuse to be sold.

For this to work, Watertown needs to buy a $180,000 truck and what’s called an intergovernmental support agreement.

DPW officials say that can take up to a year and a half.

Smith says single-stream recycling could save the city money and make recycling easier.

“There’s the encouragement of recycling more, instead of if you have one can this week or one glass,” Smith said. “Instead of holding on to that, you’re putting everything into one recycling bin.”

Council member Cliff Olney says he’s against switching to single-stream. Member Lisa Ruggiero says she needs more information.

