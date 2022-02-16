Advertisement

CDC: Annual overdose deaths doubled from 6 years ago, soared amid COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame for the increase in U.S. drug overdoses, and...
The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame for the increase in U.S. drug overdoses, and researchers say it’s going to take time to turn the tide.(KPTV)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Drug overdoses are skyrocketing in the U.S.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 104,000 people died from such overdoses in the 12-month period that ended in September.

That’s twice the number reported six years prior.

The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame, and researchers say it’s going to take time to turn the tide.

They believe even if COVID-19 went away overnight, it would take at least a year for the number of overdoses to stabilize.

Experts say things like syringe exchanges and heavy distribution of the overdose reversal drug naloxone would make the fastest difference, but those solutions are politically charged.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound lanes on Interstate 81 were closed for a time Tuesday after a tractor trailer...
Police: snow caused 5-vehicle crash, involving 3 tractor trailers on I-81
Former Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Watertown
Old Ruby Tuesday set to be razed in April for new Chick-fil-A
Construction workers
Bill would ban natural gas in new buildings, homes in NY state
One of the vehicles involved in the crash on Route 11 in the town of Watertown
Police identify people involved in Friday’s Route 11 crash
A representative from Stewart’s Shops lays out the relocation plan for the Washington Street...
Residents question Watertown Stewart’s Shops store plan

Latest News

Former U.S. Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke, shown in a file photo, misused his position to advance a...
Investigation: Zinke misused position as Interior secretary
Biden heads to Ohio to tout the bipartisan infrastructure law
Biden heads to Ohio to promote the bipartisan infrastructure law
For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Tensions mount in Ottawa as police warn truckers to leave
A man allegedly attacked an Applebee's bartender with a meat cleaver over COVID-19 restrictions.
Man allegedly attacked Applebee’s bartender with meat cleaver over COVID-19 vaccine proof
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
2 officers testify at federal trial in George Floyd killing