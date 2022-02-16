Dalton “Shep” M. Sheppard, 89 of Ogdensburg

Funeral services for Dalton “Shep” M. Sheppard, age 89 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday February 20, 2022 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home, with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Dalton “Shep” M. Sheppard, age 89 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday February 20, 2022 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home, with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park.

Calling hours will be held also on Sunday from 12:00pm to 3:00pm at the Funeral home. Mr. Sheppard passed away at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse on February 14, 2022.

Surviving are his wife Barbara; seven children Donald (Karen) Sheppard of Norfolk, VA, Paula Giglio of Weaverville, NC, Lyle (Carol) Wyman of Goose Creek, SC, George (Mercedes) Wyman of Bronx, Donna (Johnny) Lewis of Mechanicsville, and Jerry (Stacia) Sheppard of Ogdensburg; sixteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister Audrey (Vincent) Butcher of Virginia Beath, VA; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

His son Dalton Sheppard Jr. and brothers Billy Sheppard, Harold Sheppard, Roy Sheppard and James Sheppard predeceased him.

Shep was born on July 7, 1932 in Beaufort NC. A son of Roy & Sophia (Berry) Sheppard. He attended Pantego High School in North Carolina and later entered the US Coast Guard in 1954 and was Captain of the Maple. He received his honorable discharge in 1977. Shep worked at St. Lawrence University as their buildings & grounds manager until he retired in 1993. He was married to Barbara I. Roscher on August 20, 1971.

Shep was a member of the Stillwater hunting club and the senior golf league. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, attending grandchildren’s sporting events and golfing in his spare time. Memorial contributions can be made to the Shriner’s Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

