Elizabeth M. “Lizzy” Collins of Massena

With heavy hearts, the family of Elizabeth M. “Lizzy” Collins, reports her untimely passing due to diabetes on Friday, February 11, 2022 at her home. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - With heavy hearts, the family of Elizabeth M. “Lizzy” Collins, reports her untimely passing due to diabetes on Friday, February 11, 2022 at her home.

The family has entrusted the arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena, NY.

Lizzy was born on July 19th, 1988 in Claremont, NH to Cathy Bradish and William W. Collins. She attended Massena Schools and later began work at Sears Department store and later Johnson Newspaper Company in Massena, NY.

Lizzy had a love for owls, diamond painting, cooking, her beloved cat Ruby, and spending time with her family.

Lizzy is survived by her mother Cathy Bradish and her “bonus” dad Jeff LaFave of Massena, her father William Collins and stepmother Arlene of Claremont, NH, her siblings; Sara and Nate LaDuke of Massena, NY, Ashley and Nick Snyder of NC, Michael and Katie Collins of Massena, NY and step-sisters Melissa Gifford, Tonya Mitchell and Dee Gifford of Claremont, NH; Nephew Conor LaDuke, and nieces Madison and Kendall LaDuke of Massena, NY her maternal grandfather William Bradish and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Lizzy was predeceased by her grandmother, Alvina “Jane” Bradish on February 9, 2022 and a cousin Jeremy P. Kearns on October 30th, 2018.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life in Lizzy’s memory at the convenience of the family. There will be no public calling hours or services at this time.

In lieu of flowers the family would like to ask that any memorial contributions may be acknowledge with Juvenile Diabetes Research; 6320 Fly Rd #104, East Syracuse, NY 13057

Online condolence, memories and photos may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemoirla.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.