Firefighters say check your sump pumps, flood watch issued for tri-county area

Flooding in a basement
Flooding in a basement(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A warm-up and rain could create worrisome conditions Thursday. In fact, the National Weather Service has issued flood watch for the tri-county region.

Area fire departments are advising people to check their sump pumps to make sure they are operational.

Rainfall totals could be over an inch. Add that to warmer temperatures, which will melt snow, and flooding could be a problem inside and outside your home.

So, make sure pumps are working. Fire officials say it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“What people will do is they’ll kind of forget about it and it will be too late. You leave for work in the morning not thinking that it’s going to be a warm day and the next thing you know is you got flooding going on in your basement and the pump failed, or the piping failed, something to that effect,” said Tucker Wiley, battalion chief, Watertown Fire Department.

Wiley says if problems do arise, fire departments are on standby to help.

