Grant program designed to spark local food production

There are grants available to help local food producers grow their businesses.
By Emily Griffin
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new grant that’s specifically for food producers.

If you make pickles, jellies, cheeses, or burgers, Jefferson County agriculture leaders want to help grow your business.

With the new Jefferson County Food Resiliency Program, the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency and Cornell Cooperative Extension have $400,000 to award to local producers.

“This grant will provide funding to assist them getting equipment, certification, and whatever else they need to get started with those food ventures,” said Mike Nuckols from Cooperative Extension.

The money comes from the county’s COVID Relief Funding to address a critical issue.

“As we saw during the pandemic, we had some real issues with food supply here in the U.S., it was very concerning,” county agriculture coordinator Jay Matteson said, “We saw it happen here in Jefferson County, and that’s not over. We’re still seeing problems in food supply.”

The idea is, if more people can afford FDA and USDA certifications to sell their products, the north country will have increased food security.

“Many local producers stepped up and had products available at that time of need,” Nuckols said. “So we want to bolster those local producers and ensure they continue to have those kind of products, so when there are future disturbances we have local people to step in and fill those voids when needed.”

Meat or dairy producers can win as much as $50,000. Businesses that produce other foods can get up to $10,000.

Grant organizers say the money will stretch far beyond equipment, marketing, or certification costs.

“By awarding these grants, that will help those people ramp up their businesses and that, in turn, benefits everybody,” Matteson said. “So 400,000 spent through this will definitely multiply through our economy many, many times.”

Producers can start applying for this grant today.

Go to the website agricultureevents.com and be sure to submit your application by April 15.

If you have any questions, you can call Matteson at 315-782-5865, or Nuckols at 315-788-8450.

