WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for James R. Sherman, 86, of Norwood-Knapps Station Road will be held Saturday 12:00 PM at the Knapps Station Community Church with Rev. Lee Sweeney, officiating. His family will receive friends prior to his service starting at 10:00 AM.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.

