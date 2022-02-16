Advertisement

James R. Sherman, 86, of Norwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Feb. 16, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for James R. Sherman, 86, of Norwood-Knapps Station Road will be held Saturday 12:00 PM at the Knapps Station Community Church with Rev. Lee Sweeney, officiating.   His family will receive friends prior to his service starting at 10:00 AM.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.

