Leona McGrath, 87, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Leona McGrath, age 87 passed away on Saturday February 12, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Facility.(Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Leona McGrath, age 87 passed away on Saturday February 12, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Facility. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. Massena.

Leona was born on August 18, 1934 in Massena, NY. She was the daughter of the late Charles McGrath and Nina Merkley Mcgrath, being the youngest of nine children. She attended school in Massena.  Leona worked at Newberry’s in Massena and in Binghamton, NY. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church.

She is survived by her sister in-law, Patricia McGrath, Massena, sister in-law Carolyn McGrath of Massena; and a brother in-law, Harry Reichman of Florida. Leona is also survived by two local nephews, Charles and wife Laura McGrath and Donald and wife Rita McGrath both of Massena, and a niece, Dorothy and husband Danny Robinson, of Idaho. She has several other nieces and nephews across the country.

She was predeceased by her sister, Beatrice Claffey, Geraldine Reichman, Audrey Rinaldi, Francis Wilson and Catherine (Kitty) Durocher, along with her brothers; Harold, Eugene (Bur) and Donald McGrath.

A loving Aunt, Leona had spent the past several years in the Massena Rehab & Nursing Home. A huge Thank you to all of the wonderful care that she received there. A thank you to Dora Dishaw who was a kind and good friend.

Per her request, there will be no public services or calling hours. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to the organization or charity of your choice or the Massena United Methodist, Free Will Lunch Program; 189 Main St, Massena, New York 13662.

Memories, pictures and online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

