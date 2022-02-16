LTW is Back with Live Theater

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

3 Guys in Drag Selling Their Stuff presented by The Little Theatre of Watertown

Diva, Lillian, and Tink - 3 men in drag - are having a yard sale, with dire consequences!

We meet an entire neighborhood through the eyes of these “ladies” during their yard sale, including Diva’s mother who has the yard wired with eavesdropping devices! This is a raucous, raunchy, pee-in your-pants, more than a laugh-a-minute play.

Military, Senior and Student ticket purchasers must present their ticket at the door with ID showing discount eligibility.

At the Sackets Harbor Ballroom, Sackets Harbor, NY

Two Performances Only

Friday, April 1 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, April 2 at 8:00 pm

Military and Senior Discounts Available

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.