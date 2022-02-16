Michael George Wicks, 72, of Gouverneur, NY died on Sunday, February 13, 2022. (Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Michael George Wicks, 72, of Gouverneur, NY died on Sunday, February 13, 2022. He was born on November 30, 1949 in Watertown, NY, the son of Robert and Elizabeth (Flavin) Wicks. He attended Clayton Central Schools and grew up in Clayton Center. Michael served in the United States Navy briefly before receiving a medical discharge.

Mike spent 30 years delivering fuel oil in the North Country; he worked for Agway, later Suburban, and retired from Tripp Fuels. He made many connections and friendships along the way and took pride in taking care of his customers. Mike was an outstanding musician, playing in bands from his teenage years, and was excited to be celebrating 50 years with Feather. His Fender bass, Priscilla, was his pride and joy. He was part of many bands over the years, including Marshall Street Band, Second Hand Band, Messenger, Rewind, and most recently reunited with Feather to record an album of favorites. He loved sharing music with others and leaves a beautiful legacy in the countless musicians with whom he has worked over the years.

Mike’s other passions included fishing and feeding the many birds and other creatures who made their home in his backyard. Coffee was his main sustenance and he loved a good diner. He was a loyal supporter of everything his kids and grandkids did, never missing a moment or a chance to show his love. He had a great sense of humor and loved playing pranks on family and friends.

Michael is survived by his children, Christopher and Jenn of Chester, VA, Ryan of Gouverneur, Brianne and Benjamin of Madrid, NY, and Breyden of SUNY Canton; and his beloved grandchildren, Jessica, Zachary, and Avalyn. He is also survived by his partner, Barb; ex-wife Jennifer; sister Faye and her husband Todd; brother-in-law Wayne; many nieces and nephews; and so many bandmates, in-laws, and friends. Michael was predeceased by his parents, sisters Gail and Roberta, and ex-wife Jeanne.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. There will be no formal service. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Donations in memory of Michael may be made to the Ronald McDonald House at https://rmhcny.org/general-donation-form/ or to Friends 4 Pound Paws, PO Box 394, Gouverneur NY 13642.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.