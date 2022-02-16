Advertisement

Morning Checkup: Pediatric Outpatient Therapy

Morning Checkup: Pediatric Outpatient Therapy
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a clinic at Samaritan Health designed to help children who need occupational, physical, or speech therapies.

Occupational therapist Angela Bellinger talked about the available services during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

She says if you think your child needs any of the clinic’s services, talk it over first with your primary care provider.

You can learn more at samaritanhealth.com/rehab. You can also call 315-785-4088.

