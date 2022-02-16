Morning Checkup: Pediatric Outpatient Therapy

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a clinic at Samaritan Health designed to help children who need occupational, physical, or speech therapies.

Occupational therapist Angela Bellinger talked about the available services during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

She says if you think your child needs any of the clinic’s services, talk it over first with your primary care provider.

You can learn more at samaritanhealth.com/rehab. You can also call 315-785-4088.

