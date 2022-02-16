Raymond A. Gravel, of Massena

Raymond passed away at the family home under the care of his loving and devoted family late Sunday Evening (February 13, 2022) after a courageous battle with cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Raymond A. Gravel are mourning the loss of a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, husband, brother and friend. Raymond passed away at the family home under the care of his loving and devoted family late Sunday Evening (February 13, 2022) after a courageous battle with cancer.

As per the family’s wishes, a Celebration of Life in Raymond’s memory will take place at the convenience of the family at a later date. There will be no public calling hours or services.

The family has entrusted the arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena, NY.

Raymond Arthur Gravel was born to the late Wilmer and Elsie (Bruso) Gravel on February 12, 1945 in Malone, NY. He attended school in Malone and was drafted into the United States Army shortly after graduation. He served his country proudly during the Vietnam Conflict returning home in 1966. He began work at Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, NY where he soon meet his bride to be Sharon E. Charland. After three years of courting, they were wed on July 19, 1969 at St. Augustine Catholic Church by the late Rev. Emile LaLonde.

They started their family and Raymond began a career as a heavy equipment operator working for various companies throughout the 1970′s and 1980′s. He retired from a managerial position at the Weston Department Store in Massena in 1979.

In his pastime, Raymond could be found in the great outdoors hunting and being out in nature. He also had a knack for letting people know it was time to go when he wanted to leave places and get back to the company of his family. He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church and also a past member of the Malone Volunteer Fire department and Massena VFW Post No. 1143.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 53 years, Sharon Gravel of Massena, and their children; Terry Knepp of Massena, NY Sanford R. Gravel of Rayle, GA, and Tammy Stark of Houston, TX.

Raymond is also survived by his 12 grandchildren; David and Nicki Gravel, Sarah and her companion John Robinson, Rae-Ann White, Jeramiah Knepp, Cayden, Tatyanna, Isabella, Jacob, Delanie and Devon Gravel, Brandon and his companion Megan Piecarskie, and Travis Stark along with 10 great-grandchildren; Patience, Aubrey, Bailey, Ethan, Summer-Skye, Storm, Oceanna, Royal, Grayson and Bentley. Raymond is also survived by a sister Sharon Enders and nephews Wallace and Marshall Enders.

Family and friends are welcome to share memorial contribution in Raymond’s memory to the Disabled American Veteran Chapter No. 171; c/o 101 W. Hatifield Street, Massena, New York 13662 or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

The family would also like to thank the Hospice nurses and staff for their father care during these past weeks.

Memories, stories photos and online condolence may be shared by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

