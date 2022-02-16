Residents question Watertown Stewart’s Shops store plan

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a packed house at the Best Western in Watertown Tuesday night as a representative from Stewart’s Shops took time to lay out the relocation plan for the Washington Street location.

It would be a 4,000-square-foot store on the corner of Flower Avenue East and Washington Street.

It’s a change that some neighbors don’t agree with.

“I have kids right next door that play outside all day long,” Maryellen Blevins said. “That’s not appealing to me and it shouldn’t be appealing to anybody else.”

Some concerns brought up were gas emissions, property values, and traffic.

Some local residents said that the current intersection is already hard enough to use.

To address those concerns, Stewart’s brought on consultants to look at things like how the move would affect current traffic patterns.

“It adds just under half a second in the peak hour if you are going westbound on Flower, four tenths of a second actually, and everywhere else is less than that, so not a big impact traffic-wise,” senior project manager Luke Morenus said.

The new store needs a zoning change because it would encompass four plots of land, and one of those is a home adjacent to the property at 108 Flower Avenue East, which needs to be zoned “neighborhood business.”

The city planning board recommended that the city council approve the zoning change back in October, but Stewart’s asked the city to push the decision back to be able to provide more insight to the public.

“My anticipation is to get something back into the city for March and to see then when they will bring it up for consideration,” Stewart’s real estate representative Chuck Marshall said.

Marshall says Stewart’s cannot move forward with the project until the zone change is approved.

