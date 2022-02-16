CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Ruth M. Frickman, 87, of Clayton, died Sunday, February 14th, at Hospice of Jefferson County. Per her request there will be no services.

Ruth was born June 20th, 1934, in the Town of Cape Vincent, the daughter of James and Louise Reinagle Sherman. She graduated from Clayton Central School.

On November 1st, 1953, she married Robert Frickman in Syracuse. Bob died on February 25th, 2014, at the age of 85.

Ruth worked as a Bookkeeper for the Clayton Locker Plant, Reinmans Department Store, and also for Mr. Don Gray at the Victorian Convenience Store in various capacities.

She had a green thumb for plants and gardening. Ruth loved to cook and bake all kinds of different foods and baked goods. She was famous for her zucchini relish. Her recipes will be shared for generations to come.

Surviving is her son Mark and his wife Debra of Dexter; one daughter Marcia Kuhn of Hawaii; grandchildren, Todd (Barbara) Frickman, Dusten (Carol) Frickman, Lyle (Brittney) Kuhn; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

One brother, Robert Sherman, and one sister, Eleanor Blevins, predeceased her.

Donations can be made in her name to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street Road, Watertown, N.Y. 13601.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and thanks to all the nurses and volunteers that helped their mother so much.

Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

